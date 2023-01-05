Court orders repatriation of Sylvia Group chairman over loan default case

TBS Report
05 January, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2023, 09:59 pm

Court orders repatriation of Sylvia Group chairman over loan default case

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A Chattogram court has ordered authorities concerned to take measures for Sylvia Group Chairman Mujibur Rahman Milon's return to the country from Singapore over a Tk1, 000 crore loan default case. 

Judge Mujahidur Rahman of Chattogram Money Loan Court passed the order Thursday (5 January), the court's bench assistant Rezaul Karim told The Business Standard. 

Additionally, home and finance secretaries and the Bangladesh Bank governor have been asked to take action in this regard. 

According to court sources, Mujibur Rahman has defaulted on loans worth Tk1, 200 crore from 10 banks for his business entities in shipbreaking, real estate and steel. 

Two of his brothers allegedly worked as his accomplice in laundering money abroad before they fled the country. 

 

