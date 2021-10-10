Court orders reinvestigation into journalist Golam Sarwar’s abduction

Court

TBS Report
10 October, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2021, 06:57 pm

Related News

Court orders reinvestigation into journalist Golam Sarwar’s abduction

Sarwar went missing on 28 October last year

TBS Report
10 October, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2021, 06:57 pm
Court orders reinvestigation into journalist Golam Sarwar’s abduction

A Chattogram court has ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to reinvestigate a case filed over the abduction of journalist Golam Sarwar.

The court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Mehnaz Rahman passed the order on Sunday, Sarwar's lawyer Md Ashraf Uddin Khandakar Roni confirmed The Business Standard (TBS).

He said the police had submitted a charge sheet with the court in the case of the abduction of Sarwar.

"But they had done an insincere investigation. They said on the charge sheet that no evidence related to abduction could be found," Ashraf said.

"Expressing a lack of confidence on the investigation report, we had appealed for further investigation into the case. The court has ordered PBI to reinvestigate the case following a hearing on the issue today [Sunday]," he added.

Sarwar, a Chattogram-based journalist, went missing on 28 October last year from an alley near his residence in the city. He was later rescued from a bush near a canal at Sitakunda on 1 November. The journalist was found heavily bruised, stripped off his clothes, and nearly unconscious.

He filed a case against six unnamed accused with the Kotwali police station over the incident on 4 November of the same year.

Bangladesh / Top News

Journalist Golam Sarwar / abduction

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Maria Ressa and Dimitri Muratov win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Maria Ressa and Dimitri Muratov win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

4h | Videos
The first nuclear reactor installed at Rooppur

The first nuclear reactor installed at Rooppur

4h | Videos
Shahabuddin’s Artworks at Int’l Online Auctions

Shahabuddin’s Artworks at Int’l Online Auctions

4h | Videos
Shahbagh will turn into a hospital hub

Shahbagh will turn into a hospital hub

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

4
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users

5
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

6
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally