Court orders reinvestigation into journalist Golam Sarwar’s abduction

A Chattogram court has ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to reinvestigate a case filed over the abduction of journalist Golam Sarwar.

The court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Mehnaz Rahman passed the order on Sunday, Sarwar's lawyer Md Ashraf Uddin Khandakar Roni confirmed The Business Standard (TBS).

He said the police had submitted a charge sheet with the court in the case of the abduction of Sarwar.

"But they had done an insincere investigation. They said on the charge sheet that no evidence related to abduction could be found," Ashraf said.

"Expressing a lack of confidence on the investigation report, we had appealed for further investigation into the case. The court has ordered PBI to reinvestigate the case following a hearing on the issue today [Sunday]," he added.

Sarwar, a Chattogram-based journalist, went missing on 28 October last year from an alley near his residence in the city. He was later rescued from a bush near a canal at Sitakunda on 1 November. The journalist was found heavily bruised, stripped off his clothes, and nearly unconscious.

He filed a case against six unnamed accused with the Kotwali police station over the incident on 4 November of the same year.