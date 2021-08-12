Court orders investigation into female inspector’s rape allegations against PBI SP

A Dhaka court on Thursday, ordered a police investigation into rape allegations by a female inspector against a superintendent (SP) of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI).

Judge Kamrun Nahar of the seventh Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal ordered the officer-in-charge of Uttara East Police Station to investigate as a first information report (FIR), the allegations against SP Moktar Hossain, currently assigned to the Bagerhat office of PBI.

The order came following a petition by the female police inspector, earlier in the day, to bring rape charges against Hossain.

The court issued the order after reviewing the documents, said Public Prosecutor Afroza Farhana Orange. The plaintiff's lawyer, Salah Uddin Khan also confirmed the matter.

According to the plaintiff's case statement, SP Hossain was appointed commander of the Bangladesh Police Contingent with the UN peacekeeping mission in Sudan, in May 2019. The plaintiff was already working there and was experienced in various mission-related matters.

The plaintiff alleges that Moktar would contact her on various pretexts of cooperation, which later led to the development of a 'relationship' between them.

According to the case statement, on the afternoon of 20 December 2019, the accused went to the house of the plaintiff and asked for the key to her car. When the plaintiff went to fetch the key, the accused grabbed her from behind and raped her.

He threatened and intimidated her not to tell anyone about the incident, the case statement added.

Two days later, Hossain went to apologise to the plaintiff and raped her again, the case statement reads. The plaintiff further accuses that she was raped by the SP several more times following an 'oral marriage' between them on 3 January 2020.

The case statement continues that when the plaintiff later asked Hossain to complete their marriage registration, he misbehaved and started avoiding her. On 21 April of this year, she went to Hossain's Rajarbagh residence and urged him to complete the marriage registration as he had promised. The SP refused to do so. Moreover, Hossain and his wife and other family members beat the plaintiff and threatened her.

The plaintiff said that it took her so long to file the case as the courts were closed due to the Covid-19 situation.

She alleged that on 10 August, she went to the Uttara East Police Station to file a case, but was rejected by the police and was asked to file a case with a court.

SP Hossain did not respond to The Business Standard (TBS) and its efforts to get his comments on the matter.

However, PBI Chief Banaj Kumar Majumder told TBS, "A case has been registered and will be investigated accordingly. Everything will come out in the investigation."