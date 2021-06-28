Court orders freeze on bank accounts of Sayeed Khokon, 3 family members

Court

TBS Report
28 June, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2021, 06:09 pm

Related News

Court orders freeze on bank accounts of Sayeed Khokon, 3 family members

The court of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge KM Imrul Kayes passed the order responding to a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC)

TBS Report
28 June, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2021, 06:09 pm
Former mayor Sayeed Khokon. Photo: Collected.
Former mayor Sayeed Khokon. Photo: Collected.

A Dhaka court has ordered to freeze some eight bank accounts belonging to former Dhaka South City Corporation mayor Sayeed Khokon and three of his family members.

The court of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge KM Imrul Kayes passed the order responding to a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Jalal Uddin Ahmed, deputy director of the ACC, on Sunday requested the court to order freeze of the bank accounts during the investigation of the allegations against them.

Three of the eight accounts belong to Sayeed Khokon's businesses. Apart from that, his mother Fatema Hanif has one account, sister Shahana Hanif has two and wife Farhana Alam has two accounts.

According to the ACC petition, a large sum of money was transacted through the accounts.

Bangladesh / Top News

court order / Sayeed Khokon / Freezing bank accounts

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Grameenphone Dialogue: Save SMEs, save Bangladesh

TBS Grameenphone Dialogue: Save SMEs, save Bangladesh

21h | Videos
TBS Today: How prepared are Dhaka's hospitals?

TBS Today: How prepared are Dhaka's hospitals?

22h | Videos
TBS Face to Face: Pros and cons of abolishing coal fired power plants

TBS Face to Face: Pros and cons of abolishing coal fired power plants

22h | Videos
TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook