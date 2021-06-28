Court orders freeze on bank accounts of Sayeed Khokon, 3 family members

A Dhaka court has ordered to freeze some eight bank accounts belonging to former Dhaka South City Corporation mayor Sayeed Khokon and three of his family members.

The court of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge KM Imrul Kayes passed the order responding to a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Jalal Uddin Ahmed, deputy director of the ACC, on Sunday requested the court to order freeze of the bank accounts during the investigation of the allegations against them.

Three of the eight accounts belong to Sayeed Khokon's businesses. Apart from that, his mother Fatema Hanif has one account, sister Shahana Hanif has two and wife Farhana Alam has two accounts.

According to the ACC petition, a large sum of money was transacted through the accounts.