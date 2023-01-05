Court orders confiscating properties of Tarique, Zubaida

Court

BSS
05 January, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2023, 10:38 pm

A Dhaka court on Thursday ordered police to confiscate moveable and immovable properties of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge Md Asaduzzaman passed the order.

Cantonment Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) has been asked to submit a progress report on implementation of the order of confiscating properties of Tarique and Zubaida by 19 January.

ACC court inspector Aminul Islam confirmed the matter.

According to the case description, on 26 September in 2007, the ACC lodged the case with Kafrul Police Station for amassing properties worth Tk4,81,53,561 through illegal means and concealing information in wealth statements.
 

