Court orders authorities to issue gazette asking Tarique-Zubaida to appear on 6 Feb 

Court

BSS
19 January, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2023, 06:07 pm

A Dhaka Court today ordered authorities concerned to issue a gazette asking BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman to appear on 6 February over a graft case filed against them by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Judge Md Asaduzzaman of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court gave the order after getting reports from Cantonment Police Station on execution of property attachment issued against the couple.

If they fail to comply with the court order, the trial against them will continue in their absence.

ACC court inspector Aminul Islam told the media that the officer-in-charge (OC) of the Cantonment Police Station filed a report in the court saying they did not receive any of the goods or any list regarding the properties.

The judge then ordered Tarique and Zubaida to appear in court, and ordered the authorities concerned to publish the order as a gazette as the case's next step, he added.

On 5 January this year, a court ordered police to confiscate moveable and immovable properties of the couple and asked Cantonment Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) to submit a progress report on implementation of the order by 19 January.

According to the case, on 26 September 2007, the ACC lodged the case with Kafrul Police Station for amassing properties worth Tk4,81,53,561 crore through illegal means and concealing information in wealth statements.

