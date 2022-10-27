Court orders attachment of Evaly's Shamima, Rassel's property

A Dhaka court today ordered for the attachment of properties belong to e-commerce platform Evaly's Chairman Shamima Nasrin and its Managing Director (MD) and her husband Mohammad Rassel in a cheque dishonour case.

Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain passed the order after holding hearing on petition filed in this regard. The court also set November 16 for submitting report in this regard.

According to the case documents, plaintiff Mehedi Hasan Khan ordered different goods including three motorcycles, worth of Taka 8.54 lakh from Evaly on January 23, 2021, and paid the money through mobile banking. Though Evaly was supposed to deliver him the goods within 45 days of ordering, the accused failed to do that.

Evaly authorities on March 9, 2021, gave him a cheque, which Mehedi tried to cash on July 5. But the cheque was bounced. He later sent the accused legal notice on October 14 and subsequently filed the case on November 28.

The court on February 1, 2022, issued arrest warrant against Rassel and Shamima, and as the law enforcers failed to submit report on executing the order on three hearing dates, the court came up with the latest order.