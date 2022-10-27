Court orders attachment of Evaly's Shamima, Rassel's property

Court

BSS
27 October, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 08:00 pm

Related News

Court orders attachment of Evaly's Shamima, Rassel's property

BSS
27 October, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 08:00 pm
Court orders attachment of Evaly&#039;s Shamima, Rassel&#039;s property

A Dhaka court today ordered for the attachment of properties belong to e-commerce platform Evaly's Chairman Shamima Nasrin and its Managing Director (MD) and her husband Mohammad Rassel in a cheque dishonour case.

Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain passed the order after holding hearing on petition filed in this regard. The court also set November 16 for submitting report in this regard.

According to the case documents, plaintiff Mehedi Hasan Khan ordered different goods including three motorcycles, worth of Taka 8.54 lakh from Evaly on January 23, 2021, and paid the money through mobile banking. Though Evaly was supposed to deliver him the goods within 45 days of ordering, the accused failed to do that.

Evaly authorities on March 9, 2021, gave him a cheque, which Mehedi tried to cash on July 5. But the cheque was bounced. He later sent the accused legal notice on October 14 and subsequently filed the case on November 28.

The court on February 1, 2022, issued arrest warrant against Rassel and Shamima, and as the law enforcers failed to submit report on executing the order on three hearing dates, the court came up with the latest order.

Top News

Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel / Evaly Chairman Shamima Nasrin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption: Workers in this recently taken photo are seen sitting around without work during loadshedding at a factory at the outskirts of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Lights out: How loadshedding upended the life of small entrepreneurs outside the capital

11h | Panorama
The problem is not that we use plastic, the problem is what we do after it has served its purpose. A circular economy can potentially reduce plastic waste. Pictured is a boy who collects plastic bottles for the dumping station in Khilkhet, Dhaka. Photo: Sohel Ahmed

A push for sustainability: Time to make linear supply chains circular

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

1d | Panorama
An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh to face various risks in 2023- Dr. Hamid Rashid

Bangladesh to face various risks in 2023- Dr. Hamid Rashid

42m | Videos
Bangladesh suffer a massive 104-run defeat against South Africa

Bangladesh suffer a massive 104-run defeat against South Africa

57m | Videos
T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

21h | Videos
Where is the country's book market heading?

Where is the country's book market heading?

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

3
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

4
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question