Court orders to attach properties of Tasneem Khalil, 3 others

A Dhaka court yesterday directed law enforcers to attach the moveable and immoveable assets of four fugitive accused – including journalist Tasneem Khalil and Zulkarnain Saer Khan alias Sami – by 8 November in a Digital Security Act (DSA) case.

Dhaka Cyber Tribunal Judge Mohammad Ash Sams Joglul Hossain passed the order, asking officers-in-charge of four police stations to attach the properties following a petition submitted by the prosecution.

The police stations that have been instructed to implement the order are, Cantonment police station in Dhaka, Bishwanath police station in Sylhet, and Chandpur and Chhatkhil police stations in Noakhali.

The other two fugitives are Ashiq Imran and Shapan Wahed.

Earlier on 12 September, the tribunal accepted the chargesheet filed by the investigating agency Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crimes (CTTC) against seven accused in the case.

The accused are – Sami, Tasneem Khalil, cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore, Rashtrachinta coordinator Didarul Bhuiyan, former director of Dhaka Stock Exchange Minhaj Mannan, Ashik Imran, and Swapan Wahid.

Among them, Ahmed Kabir Kishore, Didarul Bhuiyan and Minhaj Mannan are currently on bail.

The investigation agency dropped names of four accused from the chargesheet.

They are writer Mushtak Ahmed, US-based journalist Sahed Alam, blogger Asif Mohiuddin, and Philip Shumakher.

Police on 13 June filed the charge-sheet in the case.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Afsar Ahmed of CTTC had filed the charge-sheet with Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

Bangladesh Cyber Tribunal Judge Ash Shams Jaglul Hossain on 10 February had ordered the CTTC unit to further investigate the case.

The court came up with the order, allowing a prosecution plea to further investigate the case.

The prosecution on 9 February filed a naraji (no-confidence) petition against the charge-sheet for dropping names of eight accused including Sami.

Earlier on 13 January, police filed the charge-sheet against cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore, Rashtrachinta coordinator Didarul Bhuiyan and writer Mushtak Ahmed.

Police, however, excluded the names of eight accused Minhaj Mannan, Tasnim Khalil, Sahed Alam, Asif Mohiuddin, Sami, Ashik Imran, Swapan Wahid, and Philip Shumakher from the chargesheet.

The investigation officer pleaded to acquit them of the charges, saying the allegations brought against them were not proved.

RAB filed the case against 11 persons on first week of May, 2020, on the charges of spreading anti-state falsehood to tarnish the image of Bangladesh and create confusion from a Facebook page.