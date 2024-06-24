Court issues travel ban against former NBR official Matiur Rahman, wife, son

A Dhaka court has issued a travel ban against former NBR official Matiur Rahman, his first wife Layla Kaniz, who is the chairman of Narsingdi's Raipura upazila, and their son Ahmed Toufikur Rahman Arnab.

Senior Special Judge Mohammad Asams Joglul Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Court passed the order today (24 June) following a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

ACC Lawyer Mir Ahmed Ali Salam attended the hearing on behalf of the anti-graft commission, said Tapas Kumar Pal, the additional public prosecutor of the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court.

Earlier yesterday (23 June), National Board of Revenue (NBR) Customs, Excise and VAT Appellate Tribunal President Matiur Rahman, also a member of the board, was removed from his post.

He was attached to the Internal Resources Division (IRD) of the Finance Ministry, according to a ministry notification. It said the decision will be effective immediately.

Matiur was given no specific designation in his new role, effectively making him an Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

This marks the first time in history that an NBR tribunal president has been removed from their position.

He will also be removed from the state-owned Sonali Bank PLC's director post, Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui, chairperson of Sonali Bank, told reporters after a board meeting yesterday.

On 4 June, the Anti-Corruption Commission started an inquiry against Rahman over allegations of amassing illegal wealth and money laundering.

The allegations against him surfaced after a video went viral showing Mushfiqur Rahman Ifat, Matiur's son from his second wife, purchasing a goat for Tk15 lakh before Eid-ul-Adha.

This recent scandal has brought significant attention to the lavish lifestyles of both families of Matiur Rahman, who has children from two marriages, and raised questions about his suitability for the directorship at Sonali Bank.