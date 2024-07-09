Court hearing on quota reform tomorrow

Court

TBS Report
09 July, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2024, 01:30 pm

Related News

Court hearing on quota reform tomorrow

TBS Report
09 July, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2024, 01:30 pm
The High Court Division of Bangladesh. File Photo: Collected
The High Court Division of Bangladesh. File Photo: Collected

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court will hold a hearing tomorrow (10 July) on a plea against the High Court's judgment reinstating the freedom fighter quota system for first and second-class government jobs.

Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, chamber judge of the Appellate Division, fixed the hearing date today.

The chamber judge's court convened at 11:30am solely to schedule the hearing for this case.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On 9 June, the state filed an appeal with the chamber court of the Appellate Division, seeking a stay on the HC verdict. Today, they appointed a new lawyer to represent them and applied for a hearing date in the special chamber court of the Appellate Division.

As the complete High Court judgment reinstating the 30% freedom fighter quota in government jobs has not yet been published, the chamber court used special power to fix the date.

Advocate Shah Manjurul Haque represented the petition in court.

"The chamber court has fixed the date for hearing the appeal before the full bench of the Appellate Division headed by the Chief Justice," he told The Business Standard.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a circular on 4 October 2018 cancelling the freedom fighter quota for direct recruitment from ninth to 13th grade.

The circular stated that direct recruitment for posts in the 9th grade (formerly 1st class) and 10th-13th grade (formerly 2nd class) should be based on a merit list, abolishing the existing quota system for these posts. The quotas cancelled included 10% for women, 30% for freedom fighters, 10% for districts, 5% for tribal communities, and 1% for the disabled.

In 2021, the Central Command Council of the Children and Grandchildren of Freedom Fighters filed a writ petition in the High Court challenging the cancellation of the 30% freedom fighter quota in this circular.

On 5 June last, the High Court ruled in favour of maintaining the 30% freedom fighter quota and ordered the cancellation of the government's circular.

Later, on 4 July, the Appellate Division upheld the High Court's judgment and stated that a regular appeal could be filed if the "state" opposed this verdict.

As a result, the quota remained in government service until the full verdict was published and the appeal was resolved. Students and job seekers are currently protesting against this quota system.

Bangladesh / Top News

Appellate Division / Supreme Court / Quota protest / Anti-quota protest / quota system / Quota reform

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

4h | Panorama
Poster of the documentery &quot;Downfall: The Case Against Boeing&quot; (2022) aired on Netflix. Photos: Courtesy of Netflix

Capitalising safety: The fall of Boeing

20h | Features
In 2022, sculptor Tejosh Halder has set up his studio in Hazaribagh. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Once a tannery hub, Hazaribagh is becoming Dhaka's new art neighbourhood

1d | Panorama
Photos: Courtesy

5 small accessories that go a long way during trips

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh Embassy in Dubai will ensure financial support for those who died in Dubai

Bangladesh Embassy in Dubai will ensure financial support for those who died in Dubai

52m | Videos
The agitators want to reform the quota system in all government jobs

The agitators want to reform the quota system in all government jobs

16h | Videos
Real Madrid's alleged referee assistance is baseless

Real Madrid's alleged referee assistance is baseless

15h | Videos
Starting from zero, Arif of Barisal is now hero

Starting from zero, Arif of Barisal is now hero

5h | Videos