Court asks to produce Mirza Abbas on 5 Nov in graft case

A Dhaka court today issued a custody warrant to produce BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas before the court in a case lodged against him for amassing illegal wealth and concealing the information.

Judge Manjurul Imam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-6 passed the order, asking police to produce the BNP leader before the court on 5 November.

The court passed the order as today was fixed for holding arguments in that graft case, but accused Mirza Abbas was absent for today's hearing as he is in jail after getting arrested in a sabotage case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin on 1 November placed Mirza Abbas on a five-day remand in the sabotage case filed with the capital's Shahjahanpur police station.

Dhaka Special Judge Court-6 on 31 October cancelled Mirza Abbas's bail in the case and issued arrest warrant against him. It also had fixed today to hold arguments in the case.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on 16 August 2007, filed the case with Ramna police station for amassing illegal wealth of Tk7.54 crore and concealing information about wealth of Tk57.26 lakh. ACC assistant director Md Khairul Huda after probing the case, filed charge sheet on 24 May 2008, accusing Abbas for amassing illegal wealth of Tk4.23 crore.

The court on 16 June 2008, framed charges against Mirza Abbas. It so far examined 24 witnesses in the case.