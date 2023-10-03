Convicted war criminal Mueen Uddin appeals to UK Supreme Court over defamation case

Court

Rezaul Karim
03 October, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 10:25 pm

Related News

Convicted war criminal Mueen Uddin appeals to UK Supreme Court over defamation case

The UK High Court and the Court of Appeal previously dismissed the case. 

Rezaul Karim
03 October, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 10:25 pm
Convicted war criminal Mueen Uddin appeals to UK Supreme Court over defamation case

Fugitive Jamaat leader and convicted war criminal Chowdhury Mueen Uddin, currently living in London, has appealed to the UK Supreme Court against the dismissal of a defamation case filed by him against the Home Office, UK.

The UK High Court and the Court of Appeal previously dismissed the case. 

In 2020, the Jamaat leader, who was sentenced to death by the International Crimes Tribunal, Bangladesh, sued former British Home Secretary Priti Patel for libel damages of £60,000 after she shared a Twitter post linking him to war crimes committed during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.

Earlier, a 2019 report by the UK Home Office's Counter-Terrorism Commission stated that Chowdhury Mueen Uddin had been "convicted of crimes against humanity".

According to sources, Chowdhury Mueen Uddin's defamation case was initially dismissed by the UK High Court in November 2021. Subsequently, he appealed this decision in the Court of Appeal of the country, but his appeal was once again rejected in July 2022.

Mueen Uddin subsequently filed an appeal against the Court of Appeal's decision to the UK Supreme Court. It is anticipated that the appeal will be scheduled for hearing within the next nine to twelve months. However, sources have indicated that a hearing date could be set earlier than that.

According to the sources, Mueen Uddin claimed in the case that the report published by the UK government concerning his actions during the 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh, and trial and punishment later in 2013 contains false information and has significantly damaged his reputation.

In November 2013, he was sentenced to death for crimes against humanity conducted during Bangladesh's Liberation War in 1971. He has been absconding in the UK since fleeing a liberated Bangladesh fifty-two years ago.

Shortly after 16 December 1971, when Bangladesh secured victory in the war against Pakistan, Mueen, who had been a leader of the notorious Al-Badr Bahini, left Bangladesh and assumed a leadership role within the Muslim community in the UK.

Bangladesh / Top News

war criminal Mueen Uddin / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The modern yet minimalistic decor trend beautifully marries the sleekness of contemporary design with the simplicity and functionality of minimalism. Photo: Collected

Modern yet minimalistic decor trends for home and interior design

9h | Habitat
The graveyard is designed as not just a storeroom for dead bodies, rather a green space, that would serve both the deceased and the living beings. Photo: Mike Kelley

Azimpur Graveyard: Landscaping for the deceased and the living

9h | Habitat
In this age of modernity, the mailbox is not very important; emptiness and neglect are their destiny. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The red mailboxes in DU are feeling blue

15h | Features
The Dassler brothers before the fallout. Rudolf (left) and Adi (right). At the center is track and field athlete Josef Waitzer who helped the brothers make Dassler shoes in the beginning. Photo credit: Adi &amp; Käthe Dassler Memorial Foundation

Adidas and Puma: How a sibling rivalry gave rise to two giants of the sports world

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

How the World Cup came to the Indian subcontinent from England

How the World Cup came to the Indian subcontinent from England

2h | TBS SPORTS
Why is BPC struggling to clear the arrears of oil imports?

Why is BPC struggling to clear the arrears of oil imports?

1h | TBS Economy
World Bank lowers Bangladesh's economic growth projection to 5.6%

World Bank lowers Bangladesh's economic growth projection to 5.6%

5h | TBS Economy
The IMF fears that the suffering of the people will increase

The IMF fears that the suffering of the people will increase

5h | TBS World