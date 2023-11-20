Contempt of court: Security services secretary, inspector general of prisons summoned to Appellate Division

Court

UNB
20 November, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2023, 07:57 pm

Related News

Contempt of court: Security services secretary, inspector general of prisons summoned to Appellate Division

They have been summoned to explain why the Supreme Court's verdict on the promotion of six prison officers has not been implemented.

UNB
20 November, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2023, 07:57 pm
Bangladesh Supreme Court. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh Supreme Court. Photo: Collected

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Monday summoned the Secretary of the Security Services Division Md Abdullah Al Masud Chowdhury and Inspector General of Prisons Brigadier General ASM Anisul Huq to appear before it on December 4.

They have been summoned to explain why the Supreme Court's verdict on the promotion of six prison officers has not been implemented.

A six-member bench of the Appellate Division, headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, passed the order following a separate petition filed for contempt of court.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The court also fixed December 4 for hearing five more separate petitions filed in contempt of court.

Advocate Ibrahim Khalil appeared for the petitioners in the court and Advocate Shafiqul Islam appeared for the jail authorities.

On April 22 last year, the Appellate Division ruled on a review petition filed by six prison officials regarding their promotion. The court directed the respondents to consider the promotion of applicants (six jail superintendents) at the earliest in the light of the Officers and Staff (Department of Prisons) Recruitment Rules, 1984.

On September 27 last year, five officials, including promotion aspirant Md Nurunnabi Bhuiyan, filed five separate petitions for contempt of court for not implementing the verdict's directive.

Bangladesh / Top News

court / summon / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Stamps You Need: Crafting personalised happiness

6h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Instant morning saviours – best machines to brew the perfect cup of coffee

6h | Brands
According to the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, Israel has dropped more than 25,000 tonnes of explosives on the Gaza Strip from 7 October to 1 November, equivalent to two nuclear bombs. Photo: Bloomberg

Can ICC help?

11h | Panorama
Due to their rapid growth and longevity, suckermouth catfish can rapidly monopolise the nutrient resources of a water body, thus endangering other native fishes. Photo: Collected

The economic potential of the malicious suckermouth catfish

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will Sam Altman lead the Microsoft AI team?

Will Sam Altman lead the Microsoft AI team?

2h | Tech Talk
Microfinance short on foreign funds

Microfinance short on foreign funds

4h | TBS Economy
To act alongside Shakib Khan, be his wife!- Swagata

To act alongside Shakib Khan, be his wife!- Swagata

46m | TBS Entertainment
Fears are increasing in the capital market due to elections

Fears are increasing in the capital market due to elections

7h | TBS Economy