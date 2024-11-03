7 BNP lawyers cleared of contempt charges; petitioner to pay Tk1 lakh fine to July martyrs

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today (3 November) cleared seven pro-BNP lawyers of contempt of court charges by dismissing an application submitted against them for organising demonstrations demanding the resignation of two justices last year.

The full bench led by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed also fined the petitioner, pro-Awami League Supreme Court lawyer Md Nazmul Huda, Tk1 lakh for failing to appear before the court.

The court ordered Nazmul to deposit this money to the July Martyrs' Memorial Foundation – a fund created by the interim government to support the families of the victims of the July-August mass uprising – within three weeks.

Senior lawyer Zainul Abedin, Barrister Md Badruddoza Badal, and Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon represented the seven lawyers during the hearing.

Advocate-on-record Ali Azam, who represented the petitioner, notified the court that he had no directive to proceed with the case. Pro-AL lawyers Nahid Sultana Juthi and Shakila Raushan, who were named in the petition as Nazmul's party, were also absent in court.

Zainul Abedin urged the court to impose the costs on the petitioner for failing to attend hearings repeatedly.

As the court fined Nazmul for non-compliance, Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman and Additional Attorney General Aneek R Haque – who represented the state during today's hearing – supported the court's decision.

The contempt charges were levelled against the seven lawyers by Nazmul on 29 August last year for organising press conferences and rallies demanding the resignation of two Appellate Division justices – M Enayetur Rahim and Md Abu Zafor Siddique.

The seven lawyers are Kaiser Kamal, AJ Mohammad Ali, Fahima Nasrin Munni, Abdul Jabbar Bhuiyan, Ruhul Kuddus Kajal, Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman Khan, and Gazi Kamrul Islam Sajal.

However, Mohammad Ali passed away in May this year.

On 15 November, 2023, the Appellate Division led by the then chief justice Obaidul Hasan summoned the seven senior pro-BNP lawyers to explain their programmes held against two justices.

The court also directed them to strictly adhere to a High Court ruling prohibiting any form of procession or rally within the Supreme Court premises and all court areas.

On 12 June this year, the Appellate Division exempted the seven lawyers from appearing personally in the case. At the same time, they were also ordered to submit written explanations regarding the allegations of contempt.

The pro-BNP lawyers' demonstrations followed controversial remarks the judges allegedly made, including references to political motivations and scrutiny of the country's electoral process.