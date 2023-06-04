Contempt of court petition filed against Mayor Taposh

TBS Report
04 June, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 08:37 pm

Contempt of court petition filed against Mayor Taposh

A contempt of court petition has been filed against Dhaka South Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh for reportedly making a remark on the removal of a chief justice from office.

The petition urged the court to summon the mayor to explain his comment and impose a fine.

The petition was filed in Appellate Division on Sunday by Advocate Shah Ahmad Badal, the convener of the ad-hoc committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

Shah Ahmad Badal said the petition will go to the Appellate Division Chamber Judge Court for hearing.

Earlier, on 24 May, Mayor Taposh's comment was brought to the attention of the Appellate Division by Barrister M Amir-Ul Islam, one of the framers of the Constitution.

Before the court, Amir-ul Islam read out a part of a news report published in a national daily that quoted Mayor Taposh as saying, "I wish I could resign and come back here (at SCBA). I know where to use the hammer. I have even taken down a chief justice."

The report quoted, "Moshiuzzaman (the head of the sub-committee of the last election of the bar) is a thief… we will throw all the civil servants who are preaching to us in the black water of the Buriganga river in sacks."

Hearing this, the chief justice told Amir that the Appellate Division would give a decision later after looking into the reports carefully.

Shah Ahmad Badal said the petition was filed as no decision came from the Appellate Division.

