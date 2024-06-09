Constable Kawsar who killed colleague at Gulshan diplomatic area placed on 7-day remand

In front of the CMM court. File Photo: TBS

A Dhaka court has granted the police a seven-day remand for constable Kawsar Ali, who reportedly shot another constable in the Baridhara diplomatic zone in Gulshan late Saturday.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shakil Ahammad granted the remand following a hearing on a 10-day remand plea from police.

Constable Kawsar Ali, 41, who shot his colleague Md Monirul inside the Gulshan diplomatic zone late Saturday, is being taken to court.

Video: Collected pic.twitter.com/zb3UJIz2zl— The Business Standard (@tbsnewsbd) June 9, 2024

According to the case statement filed by Mahbubul Alam, the victim constable Md Monirul's brother, with Gulshan Police Station, on Saturday 11:00pm, constable Kawsar shot Monirul, engaged in security work in front of the Palestine Embassy in Baridhara.

The deceased policeman was working in the Diplomatic Security Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

A driver of the Japanese Embassy named Sazzad Hossain was also injured in the incident. He is currently admitted to the United Hospital.

Monirul, son of Shamsul Haq, is from Netrokona's Atpara upazila. He joined the police as a constable in 2018 and is survived by his wife and a 17-month-old child.

A CCTV footage of the incident from the Palestinian Embassy, seen by The Business Standard, shows Monirul and Kawsar in a heated argument.

At one point, Monirul showed Kawsar what appeared to be a duty notebook.

Almost instantly, Kawsar started shooting at him. Monirul immediately fell to the road.

Kawsar was then seen firing a few more rounds directly at Monirul as he was lying on the road.

As Monirul's body became motionless, Kawsar calmly took his gun and moved away a few steps.

Later, he squatted down and shouted at the passersby and a vehicle. He even pointed an SMT gun at the vehicle.

A cyclist was reportedly injured in the incident as well.

Kawasar was detained soon after.