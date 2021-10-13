Commerce proposes 3 names for board to assess Evaly’s liabilities

The commerce ministry today proposed names of three former secretaries of the government for the board that will assess the liabilities of controversial e-commerce platform Evaly.

The proposed officials are - former land secretary Maksudur Rahman Patwari, former LGRD secretary Md Rezaul Ahsan and former chairman of Land Reform Board Yakub Ali Patwari.

The ministry submitted the names to the High Court in the morning.

The single HC bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam later said it will pass verdict on the formation of the board next week after reviewing the proposed names.

The judge said on Tuesday that the court will form a four-member board to assess the liabilities of the embattled online platform.

The board will consist of a former judge, a chartered accountant, a secretary and a lawyer, Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam said, announcing the decision on Tuesday, during a hearing on a writ petition filed in this regard.

Earlier on 11 October, all documents related to Evaly were submitted to the court as per its order at the hearing of an application filed by a customer named Md Farhad Hossen.

The High Court on 30 September had directed the registrar of the Joint Stock Companies and Firms (RJSC) to submit the papers.

The application sought necessary directives for winding up the company and settling the issue, and demanded a refund from the liquidation of Evaly property.

Following an earlier hearing on the petition on 22 September, the High Court put a moratorium on the sale or transfer of all movable and immovable properties of Evaly.

The court also issued a ruling, asking why a liquidator should not be appointed to wind down the e-commerce platform immediately.

After the hearing, the court had set 12 October for further orders on the issue.

Several cases have been filed against Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel, and his wife Shamima Nasrin who is the chairman of the company, on allegations of embezzlement and cheque fraud. The couple was arrested on 16 September.