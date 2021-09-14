Close all unregistered online news portals in 7 days: HC

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday directed the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) chairman and Bangladesh Press council to shut all the unregistered online news portals of the country within seven days.

The HC has directed to submit a report after implementing the order within seven days of getting the written copy of the order.

The bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah passed the order after hearing a writ petition today.

Advocates Jarin Rahman and Rashida Chowdhury stood for the writ petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Nowroz Md Rasel Chowdhury represented the state.

Earlier on 16 August, the HC issued a rule seeking explanation on why an order should not be passed directing to provide registration to the online news portals which are under consideration and close other unapproved and unregistered online news portals.

The rule also sought an explanation as to why a moral code of conduct won't be formulated for the high standard of professionalism of journalists, newspapers and other media.

Besides, the HC also asked why an order won't be issued directing to formulate a broadcasting commission as per the National Broadcast Policy-2014.

The secretary of the information ministry, BTRC chairman and Bangladesh Press Council chairman have been asked to respond to the rule within seven days.

The government gave primary approval to 92 online news portals across the country on 4 September. Before that on July 30, another 34 online news portals receive the approval.