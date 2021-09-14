Close all unregistered online news portals in 7 days: HC

Court

TBS Report
14 September, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 06:43 pm

Related News

Close all unregistered online news portals in 7 days: HC

The HC has directed to submit a report after implementing the order within seven days of getting the written copy of the order

TBS Report
14 September, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 06:43 pm
Close all unregistered online news portals in 7 days: HC

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday directed the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) chairman and Bangladesh Press council to shut all the unregistered online news portals of the country within seven days.

The HC has directed to submit a report after implementing the order within seven days of getting the written copy of the order.

The bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah passed the order after hearing a writ petition today.

Advocates Jarin Rahman and Rashida Chowdhury stood for the writ petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Nowroz Md Rasel Chowdhury represented the state.

Earlier on 16 August, the HC issued a rule seeking explanation on why an order should not be passed directing to provide registration to the online news portals which are under consideration and close other unapproved and unregistered online news portals.

The rule also sought an explanation as to why a moral code of conduct won't be formulated for the high standard of professionalism of journalists, newspapers and other media.

Besides, the HC also asked why an order won't be issued directing to formulate a broadcasting commission as per the National Broadcast Policy-2014.

The secretary of the information ministry, BTRC chairman and Bangladesh Press Council chairman have been asked to respond to the rule within seven days.

The government gave primary approval to 92 online news portals across the country on 4 September. Before that on July 30, another 34 online news portals receive the approval.

Bangladesh / Top News

unregistered online news portals / online news portals / Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory Commission (BTRC) / Bangladesh Press council

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1d | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

1d | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

1d | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

2
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

3
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

4
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

5
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

6
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world