Clear all benefits of non-govt teachers, staff within 6 months of retirement: HC

TBS Report
22 February, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 07:53 pm

The verdict was delivered subsequent to a hearing on a writ petition initiated by 131 teachers and staff members in 2019, seeking judicial intervention for necessary directives.

File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The High Court today (22 February) issued a directive to the government, mandating the disbursement of retirement benefits to teachers and staff members of non-governmental educational institutions within six months of their retirement.

In the ruling on a writ petition, the HC bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque emphasised the prolonged plight of teachers and staff members in non-governmental educational institutions who endure years of hardship and harassment to claim their rightful retirement benefits.

The verdict was delivered subsequent to a hearing on a writ petition initiated by 131 teachers and staff members in 2019, seeking judicial intervention for necessary directives.

The court's decision is anticipated to benefit over five lakh teachers and employees across the nation, ensuring their entitlements are honoured.

During the court proceedings, Siddique Ullah Miah represented the writ petitioners, while Mamun Chowdhury represented the Non-Government Educational Institution Teachers and Employees Welfare Trust. 

Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta and lawyer Mamun Chowdhury represented the state and the Trust.

