CJ to convene full court meeting

Court

TBS Report
31 October, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 02:39 pm

Related News

CJ to convene full court meeting

TBS Report
31 October, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 02:39 pm
Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed. File Photo: Collected
Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed. File Photo: Collected

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed will convene a full-court meeting on 4 November with the participation of all justices from the Appellate and High Court Divisions of the Supreme Court.

According to a notice issued by the Supreme Court administration today (31 October), the meeting is scheduled to take place at 3:30pm, in the conference room of the administrative building.

The Supreme Court administration said this will be the first full court meeting chaired by the chief justice since he took his oath on 11 August.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

What is a full-court meeting?

A full court meeting is a formal gathering in the Supreme Court of Bangladesh that includes all justices from both of its divisions—the Appellate Division and the High Court Division. Known as the highest judicial authority in the country, the Supreme Court serves as the protector and interpreter of the Constitution, with the chief justice acting as the head of the judiciary.

Why will it be convened?

The chief justice has the authority to convene a full court meeting as part of their executive duties, bringing together all justices to discuss important judicial and administrative matters impacting the court's functions.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed / court / meeting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

17h | Wheels
Jahangirnagar University students brought out a procession demanding a ban on student politics on the campus on 20 September. Photo: TBS

What happened to banning political party-based politics on campus?

20h | Panorama
The Spiti Valley in Manali is famous for its view and vast mountains. Photos: Courtesy

Covering the ‘Himachal Circuit’ on a budget

20h | Explorer
During Eid, Puja and other holiday seasons, the coolies earn more as more people travel by trains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kamlapur’s coolies chug along as times speed up around them

19h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is a ceasefire not being implemented despite repeated plans?

Why is a ceasefire not being implemented despite repeated plans?

19m | Videos
Army, police vehicles torched in Kochukhet amid RMG workers' protest

Army, police vehicles torched in Kochukhet amid RMG workers' protest

1h | Videos
The Lebanese Prime Minister said that the ceasefire is coming soon

The Lebanese Prime Minister said that the ceasefire is coming soon

2h | Videos
Mob justice is not acceptable, every crime must be investigated: Volker Turk

Mob justice is not acceptable, every crime must be investigated: Volker Turk

2h | Videos