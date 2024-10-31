CJ to convene full court meeting

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed will convene a full-court meeting on 4 November with the participation of all justices from the Appellate and High Court Divisions of the Supreme Court.

According to a notice issued by the Supreme Court administration today (31 October), the meeting is scheduled to take place at 3:30pm, in the conference room of the administrative building.

The Supreme Court administration said this will be the first full court meeting chaired by the chief justice since he took his oath on 11 August.

What is a full-court meeting?

A full court meeting is a formal gathering in the Supreme Court of Bangladesh that includes all justices from both of its divisions—the Appellate Division and the High Court Division. Known as the highest judicial authority in the country, the Supreme Court serves as the protector and interpreter of the Constitution, with the chief justice acting as the head of the judiciary.

Why will it be convened?

The chief justice has the authority to convene a full court meeting as part of their executive duties, bringing together all justices to discuss important judicial and administrative matters impacting the court's functions.