CID seeks another 5-day remand for Pori Moni

RAB officials is taking Pori Moni to Banani Police Station after holding a media briefing on her arrest. Photo: TBS

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has filed a petition for another five-day remand to interrogate the imprisoned actor Pori Moni.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Debabrata Biswas's court fixed Thursday for the remand and bail hearing.

Earlier on Monday, Pori Moni's lawyer applied for her bail. The hearing was scheduled for Wednesday. However, the bail hearing has been postponed as CID applied for remand in the meantime.

Pori Moni is currently in Kashimpur Central Women's Jail in a drug case filed with Banani Police Station.

She was sent to jail after being remanded for six days in two phases.She is in quarantine at Rajnigandha Bhaban. In the bail application, her lawyer Md Mujibur Rahman claimed that Pori Moni was innocent and a victim of conspiracy.

He mentioned, the accused is a woman, so she can get bail as per 47 (1) (c) of the Narcotics Control Act, 2018. If granted bail, the accused will not violate the bail conditions and will pay the bond as per the court order. The accused was remanded in police custody for about 26 hours including six days in remand but no important information or evidence was found during the interrogation.

The bail application further said, the accused is a patient of 'vertigo' and 'panic attack'. She has become depressed and ill after being subjected to inhumane torture in long-term police custody. For her medical treatment, the accused must be released on bail. Alcohol and drugs were not recovered from the possession and control of the accused. The accused must be released on bail as she is innocent and a victim of conspiracy.

Pori Moni's lawyer told the court that according to the statement, the RAB team conducting the operation violated sections 6 and 6(a) of the Armed Police Battalion Ordinance 1989. As a result, the accused is entitled to bail due to filing a baseless case. The accused Pori Moni is a first-grade actress. Forbes Magazine has named her one of the top 100 digital stars in the world. If the accused is kept in jail, there will be irreparable damage to the film sector.

A Dhaka court on Friday sent actress Pori Moni and her associate Ashraful Islam Dipu to Kashimpur jail after Inspector of CID, Golam Mostafa placed, an appeal before the court.

Actor Pori Moni was arrested in a raid on her Banani residence in the capital on 4 August with reportedly a huge quantity of foreign liquor as well as LSD and paraphernalia drugs.

In this connection, a case was filed with Banani police station under the Narcotics Control Act.

In the following day, Pori Moni and Dipu were placed on four-day remand each by Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mamunur Rashid in the case.

Later, a Dhaka Court had placed the actor on 2-day fresh remand on 10 August after she had been produced before the court at the end of a 4-day remand.

