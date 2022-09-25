Chinese national jailed for 7 years over gold smuggling at Ctg 

A Chattogram court has sentenced a Chinese citizen to seven years in prison in a gold smuggling case.

Additionally, the court fined Fan Rongui, the convict, Tk50,00 and sentenced to three months imprisonment if he fails to pay it.

The court of Chittagong Metropolitan Sessions Judge Dr Begum Zebunnesa Begum gave the verdict on Sunday (25 September) afternoon.

The Public Prosecutor (PP) of the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court, Md Fakhruddin Chowdhury told The Business Standard, "The charges against Fan Rongui, a Chinese national, have been proved in gold smuggling case."

According to case dockets, 24 gold bars worth Tk1.2 crore were recovered from his possession after he landed at Shah Amanat Airport in Chattogram on 8 May 2019 on a flight from Dubai.

In this incident, on the same day, Assistant Revenue Officer of Shah Amanat Airport Custom House, Shahriar Hossain filed a case at Patenga police station as plaintiff against Fan Rongui.

In September 2019, police pressed charges against the Chinese national naming him the sole accused.

The accused, Fan Rongui, was present in the court during the verdict. Later the court ordered him to be sent to jail.