Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan decides to step down

TBS Report
10 August, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2024, 02:33 pm

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan. File Photo: Collected
Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan has decided to step down from his position. 

"There are some formalities to complete, after which I will submit my resignation to the president this evening [10 August]," said Obaidul Hassan.

"I have made a decision to resign after speaking with Dr Asif Nazrul, the interim govt's adviser on law, justice, and parliamentary affairs. However, I will take format steps after discussing with the president," he added. 

Full court meeting of SC called off, students demand resignation of CJ, other justices

Earlier, the full court meeting of the Supreme Court got cancelled as students raised a 2-hour ultimatum for the resignation of the Chief Justice and other justices of the Appellate Division today.

Hasnat Abdullah, a coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, issued the ultimatum at 11am, asking the CJ and other justices to leave their posts within 1pm today.

Students marched towards the High Court premises, demanding the resignation of the Chief Justice, other justices loyal to the Awami League and a restructuring of the country's judiciary.

They had also called upon their fellow students to gather from every part of the country to press home their demands.

Judiciary during Hasina's regime and what happens now

Youth and Sports Adviser of the interim government, Asif Mahmud, posted an update on Facebook, saying, "The Chief Justice, who is part of the fascist regime, has called upon a full court meeting without consulting the government.

"We won't tolerate any conspiracy. We had called for his resignation earlier, and we'll take strict action if the CJ tries to give any incitement."

