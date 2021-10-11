Chattogram man sued for trying to kill his son

TBS Report
11 October, 2021, 07:10 pm
11 October, 2021

The court has asked Khulshi police station to investigate the case and submit a report as soon as possible

Nurjahan Akter Koli, the mother of the two-month-old baby, filed the case with the court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin. Picture: TBS
Nurjahan Akter Koli, the mother of the two-month-old baby, filed the case with the court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin. Picture: TBS

A woman filed a case on Monday against her husband with a Chattogram court, on charges of attempting to kill her and her son in the Lalkhan Bazar area in Chattogram city.

Nurjahan Akter Koli, the mother of the two-month-old baby, filed the case with the court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin.

She also alleged that her husband -- Arafatul Islam Morshed and her four in-laws—earlier tortured and attempted to kill her. However, she saved herself calling 999 and availing police support.  

The others accused are Nurjahan's father-in-law, mother-in-law, brother-in-law, and an aunt-in-law.

Advocate Golam Mawla Murad, the plaintiff's lawyer, told The Business Standard that after accepting the case, the court asked Khulshi police station to investigate the case and submit a report as soon as possible. 

According to the case statement, Nurjahan's husband Morshed and his family members have been torturing her demanding dowry for a long time. On 5 October, Morshed and the others accused tortured Nurjahan and locked her in another room. They tried to kill her son Yeasin by suffocating him with a pillow, after locking her in another room in their Moti Jharna slum dwelling.

Morshed fled when neighbours rushed to the scene hearing Nurjahan screaming and called 999 seeking police support. Subsequently, injured Nurjahan was admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital

On Monday, Nurjahan filed her case with the court against five people, making her husband the key assailant, on charges of attempting to kill her and her son, the lawyer said.

Ever since their marriage, Nurjahan and her in-laws started torturing her, demanding dowry. When Nurjahan was pregnant, Morshed one day took the initiative to abort the fetus, following a quarrel over dowry. He then beat up Nurjahan when she disagreed to the abortion.  At the time, Nurjahan called 999 and saved herself and her unborn child.

Even though he promised he would no longer torture Nurjahan, unemployed Morshed often beat up his wife.  

