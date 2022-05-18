Chattogram court sentences three to death for killing a child

Court

TBS Report
18 May, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 07:59 pm

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A Chattogram court awarded the death sentence to three people over their involvement in the murder of Araf (2), a child, by drowning him in a water tank to frame the opponents.

Third Additional Metropolitan Session Judge Jashim Uddin rendered the verdict on Wednesday.

The convicts are– Md Farid, Md Hasan and his mother Nazma Begum.

The court earlier ordered a trial for the killing of Araf after a charge sheet was filed against the three on 10 March of 2021, the public prosecutor Probir Kumar Bhattacharya told The Business Standard. 

Araf was killed on 6 June of 2020 at Miakhan Nagar of the port city. His body was found the next day in the water tank of a building.

Araf was the son of Abdul Qayum who was a tenant of a house owned by an Awami League activist Nurul Alam Mia.  

The security guard of the house Hasan and his mother Nazma killed Araf at the instruction of a BNP activist Farid, who lived in another building, due to a quarrel with Nurul regarding payment of Tk20,000.  

