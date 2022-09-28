Chattogram businessman, wife banned from foreign travel over loan defaulting

A Chattogram court has banned businessman Abu Saeed Chowdhury Samrat and his wife from leaving the country in a loan default case.

Chattogram Money Loan Court Judge Mujahidur Rahman passed the order Wednesday (28 September) in the case filed by One Bank Khatunganj branch.

Court bench assistant Md Rezaul Karim said One Bank filed a loan case in 2015 to collect Tk86.7 crore from M/s Siddique Traders' subsidiary M/s Saeed Foods Limited.

"In view of the bank's application, after the hearing, the court has banned the managing director of the company, Abu Saeed Chowdhury, and his wife, Salma Saeed Chowdhury, the director of the company, from leaving the country," he told The Business Standard.

Currently, Saeed's company owes Tk160 crore to the bank.

Till 2015, the company owed Tk250 crore to Agrani Bank Laldighi branch, Tk72 crore to Jamuna Bank Khatunganj branch, Tk61 crore to Premier Bank Khatunganj branch, Tk113 crore to BRAC Bank Agrabad branch, Tk86.7 crore to One Bank Khatunganj branch, Tk76 crore to Sonali Bank Laldighi branch, Tk49 crore to NCC Bank Andarkilla Branch, Tk41 crore to Prime Bank Khatunganj Branch, Tk21.5 crore to City Bank Khatunganj Branch, Tk12.5 crore to Bank Asia Khatunganj Branch, Tk12 crore to UCBL Andarkilla Branch, Tk11 crore to Shahjalal Islami Bank Khatunganj Branch, Tk6.5 crore to Dutch Bangla Bank CDA branch and Tk6 crore to Eastern Bank Agrabad branch.