Charges framed in money laundering case against Lokman, 8 others

Court

BSS
21 November, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 03:27 pm

Related News

Charges framed in money laundering case against Lokman, 8 others

BSS
21 November, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 03:27 pm
Photo/Courtesy
Photo/Courtesy

A court here today framed charges in a money laundering case against nine people including former director in-charge of Mohammedan Sporting Club M Lokman Hossain Bhuiyan, former Jubo League leaders Enamul Haque Arman and AKM Mominul Haque Sayeed.

Judge Nazrul Islam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-10 passed the order and set December 15 for starting recording deposition of the witnesses in the case, assistant public prosecutor (APP) Mahbubul Hasan told BSS.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on November 19, 2019, filed the case with Motijheel Police Station against Lokman Hossain Bhuiyan, accusing him of amassing crores through casino business and laundering the money to two Australian Banks. 

The law enforcing agency in their probe found evidences of running illegal casino and narcotics trades in Mohammedan Sporting Club against Lokman and some other people.

CID after probing the case filed charge-sheet against the nine.

 

Bangladesh / Top News / Crime

Dhaka court / Money laundering / Lokman Hossain Bhuiyan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

19h | Videos
Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

19h | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

19h | Videos
Meet the small wonder beatboxer Niloy from Chattogram

Meet the small wonder beatboxer Niloy from Chattogram

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

3
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
Representational Image.
Education

Bangladesh improves in English proficiency, but still behind India, Pakistan

6
File photo of the damaged part of Tongi Bridge. Photo/TBS
Infrastructure

Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  