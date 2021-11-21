Charges framed in money laundering case against Lokman, 8 others

A court here today framed charges in a money laundering case against nine people including former director in-charge of Mohammedan Sporting Club M Lokman Hossain Bhuiyan, former Jubo League leaders Enamul Haque Arman and AKM Mominul Haque Sayeed.

Judge Nazrul Islam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-10 passed the order and set December 15 for starting recording deposition of the witnesses in the case, assistant public prosecutor (APP) Mahbubul Hasan told BSS.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on November 19, 2019, filed the case with Motijheel Police Station against Lokman Hossain Bhuiyan, accusing him of amassing crores through casino business and laundering the money to two Australian Banks.

The law enforcing agency in their probe found evidences of running illegal casino and narcotics trades in Mohammedan Sporting Club against Lokman and some other people.

CID after probing the case filed charge-sheet against the nine.