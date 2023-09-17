Charge-sheet filed against ex-MP Awal, 15 others in Shahin murder case

Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) today filed a supplementary charge-sheet against 16 people, including former Lakshmipur-1 lawmaker and Islami Ganatantrik Party chairman MA Awal, in a case lodged over the murder of Shahin Uddin in the capital's Pallabi area.

The other charge-sheeted accused in the case are- Taher, Supon Bepari, Murad, Titu Sheikh alias Titu, Golam Kibria Khan, Ibrahim Sumon, Shafikul Islam, Roki Talukder, Nur Mohammad Hasan, Ikbal Hossain, Sharif, Torikul Islam, Tuhin Miah, Harunur Rashid and Pratik Ahammed.

Investigation officer and PBI Inspector Monir Hossain filed the charge-sheet with the general registration wing of the chief metropolitan magistrate court. The matter is scheduled to be heard on October 12.

The concerned court on 12 May 2022 accepted the naraji petition of the victim's mother and asked the PBI to investigate the case further and file its report.

A total of 13 accused are behind the bars in the case and of those, nine have given statements under Section 164.

Shahin Uddin was mercilessly hacked to death in broad daylight on 16 May 2021, in front of his son, after being called to resolve a land dispute. His mother Aklima Begum filed the case with Pallabi Police Station the next day.