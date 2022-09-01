Chamber judge upholds bail of Destiny Group president

The Chamber Court of the Appellate Division has upheld the verdict of the High Court granting six-month bail to Destiny Group President Lieutenant General (retd) M Harun-Ar-Rashid in graft case.

Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order on Thursday (1 September) after hearing a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) seeking stay on bail, lawyer Rabiul Alam told The Business Standard.

Earlier this day, ACC filed an appeal petition with the Appellate Division seeking a stay order.

On 30 August, the High Court granted six months' bail to Harun-Ar-Rashid in a case in which the former army chief was jailed for four years on charges of embezzling customers' investments.

On 12 May this year, the former army chief was sentenced to four years in prison, while Destiny Group Managing Director Rafiqul Amin was sentenced to 12 years in a case over embezzling and laundering Tk1,861 crore of Destiny customers' money.

In the case, 44 other accused were imprisoned to different terms varying from five to nine years.

Later Harun-Ar-Rashid filed an appeal and bail plea with the High court against the trial court verdict.