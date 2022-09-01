Chamber judge upholds bail of Destiny Group president

Court

TBS Report
01 September, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 04:32 pm

Related News

Chamber judge upholds bail of Destiny Group president

TBS Report
01 September, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 04:32 pm
Destiny Group President Lieutenant General (retd) Mohammed Harun-Ar-Rashid. Photo: Collected
Destiny Group President Lieutenant General (retd) Mohammed Harun-Ar-Rashid. Photo: Collected

The Chamber Court of the Appellate Division has upheld the verdict of the High Court granting six-month bail to Destiny Group President Lieutenant General (retd) M Harun-Ar-Rashid in graft case.

Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order on Thursday (1 September) after hearing a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) seeking stay on bail, lawyer Rabiul Alam told The Business Standard. 

Earlier this day, ACC filed an appeal petition with the Appellate Division seeking a stay order.

On 30 August, the High Court granted six months' bail to Harun-Ar-Rashid in a case in which the former army chief was jailed for four years on charges of embezzling customers' investments.

On 12 May this year, the former army chief was sentenced to four years in prison, while Destiny Group Managing Director Rafiqul Amin was sentenced to 12 years in a case over embezzling and laundering Tk1,861 crore of Destiny customers' money.

In the case, 44 other accused were imprisoned to different terms varying from five to nine years.

Later Harun-Ar-Rashid filed an appeal and bail plea with the High court against the trial court verdict.

Bangladesh / Top News

Destiny group / Harun-Ar-Rashid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ideabuzz roadshow at the North South University. Photo: Courtesy

Ideabuzz Championship: Where the next gen comes up with climate-smart growth solutions

3h | Pursuit
Mehzeb Chowdhury with ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon Ho (middle) and actor Song Kang-ho (right) at the Bafta Awards 2020. PHOTO: COURTESY

He modernised crime scene investigation, making movies and music along the way

5h | Pursuit
Outgoing Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh Sudipto Mukerjee. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'I see this as my exit interview, so let me tell you…': Outgoing UNDP Resident Representative Bangladesh

6h | Interviews
The Mitsubishi Outlander is a spacious car, a seven seater to be exact. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mitsubishi Outlander: Comfy and Commodious 

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

A slow death for Nitaiganj flour mills

5h | Videos
Sunglasse will transform the word of mouth into writing

Sunglasse will transform the word of mouth into writing

5h | Videos
What will be the impact of China's heat and power crisis in the world?

What will be the impact of China's heat and power crisis in the world?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries