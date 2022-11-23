Chamber Judge revokes bail order of suspended ACC director Enamul Basir

UNB
23 November, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 11:55 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Appellate Division on Tuesday revoked the bail order of suspended ACC director Khandaker Enamul Basir by the High Court in a bribery case.

Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division M Enayetur Rahim passed the order following an appeal by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) against the bail order.

The court also fixed 5 December for the hearing of ACC's appeal in front of a full bench of the Appellate Division.

Advocate Khurshid Alam represented the ACC in the court.

On 17 November, the High Court granted Basir bail for six months after hearing his bail petition.

Earlier in February, Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 Sheikh Nazmul Alam sentenced two disgraced government officials to different jail terms in the high-profile bribery case.

While Enamul Basir was sentenced to eight years in jail for taking Tk40 lakh as a bribe, ex- Deputy Inspector General of Police Mizanur Rahman was given three years as the one paying the bribe in the same case.

A fine of Tk80 lakh was also imposed on Basir in the case.

The appeal against the judgment was accepted by the High Court for hearing in April.

On 22 July, 2019, ACC arrested Enamul from his Darus Salam residence in the city for taking the bribe from ex-DIG Mizanur Rahman.

On 16 July, 2019, ACC Director Sheikh Mohammad Fanafillah lodged the complaint over the bribery scandal.

A private TV channel reported that Mizan gave Tk40 lakh to Basir to get a clean chit in a corruption case.

Enamul was suspended on 10 June of that year for allegedly leaking information, a breach of his job discipline.

Mizan was arrested in the case on 21 July, 2019.

DIG Mizan was an additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP). He was withdrawn on January 9, 2019 following allegations of threatening a female news presenter of a private television channel.

