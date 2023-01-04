Chamber Court stays bail to Fakhrul, Abbas till 8 January

The Chamber Court of Appellate Division has stayed the six-month bail granted by the High Court to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas till 8 January.

Justice Jahangir Hossain passed the order on Wednesday (4 January) following a petition from the government.

The government's appeal to stay the HC order has been sent for a hearing by a full Appellate Division bench led by the chief justice on 8 January.

More to follow...

