Chamber Court stays bail to Fakhrul, Abbas till 8 January

Court

TBS Report
04 January, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2023, 03:13 pm

The Chamber Court of Appellate Division has stayed the six-month bail granted by the High Court to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas till 8 January.

Justice Jahangir Hossain passed the order on Wednesday (4 January) following a petition from the government.

The government's appeal to stay the HC order has been sent for a hearing by a full Appellate Division bench led by the chief justice on 8 January.

More to follow...
 

