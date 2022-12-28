Chamber court for continuing money laundering probe into Sikder family

TBS Report
28 December, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2022, 08:02 pm

The Chamber court of the Appellate Division upheld the High court (HC) order to probe into the allegations of money laundering via international credit cards against Sikder Group Managing Director and National Bank Director Ron Haque Sikder and his family members.

Following an appeal of Ron Haque Sikder seeking stay on HC order, chamber judge Justice Borhanuddin on Wednesday refused to stay and sent the appeal to the full bench of Appellate Division for hearing on 2 January next year.

Senior advocate Shah Monjurul Haque moved for the appeal while Advocate Khurshid Alam khan represented the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

There is no legal bar to conduct inquiry into the allegations against them till further hearing.

Earlier on 13 December, the HC issued the order to probe into the allegations of money laundering from National Bank against Sikder family after hearing a writ petition submitted in this regard.

The court, issuing a rule, has directed the Bangladesh Bank, the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the ACC to investigate the matter and submit their findings by 15 January next year.

Lawyer Mansurul Haque Chowdhury was present at the court on behalf of the writ.

Ron Haque Sikder / Money laundering

