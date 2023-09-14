Appellate Division refrains from issuing order on S Alam plea seeking ban on media reports

The chamber court of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today refrained from issuing any order on a plea by S Alam Group seeking a ban on media reports regarding alleged money laundering by the conglomerate.

The chamber court recorded the application following a hearing on Thursday (14 September) and suggested petitioners to submit an application before the bench of the chief justice on 8 January- the designated date for the hearing on the previous leave-to-appeal.

S Alam Group chairman Mohammad Saiful Alam and his wife Farzana Parveen submitted a petition with the Appellate Division on Tuesday (12 September) seeking a court directive to prevent all media outlets from reporting on offshore investment allegations against the couple.

Besides, instructions have been sought to remove the videos which have been circulated by various online news platforms and Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Sayedul Haque Suman.

Recently, a report on S Alam Group's alleged investment in Singapore was published in The Daily Star. The report was brought to the attention of the High Court by lawyer Sayedul Haque Suman. On 5 August, the High Court directed the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), BFIU and CID to investigate the issue.

The High Court bench of Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat gave the order.

A leave-to-appeal was filed to request a stay on the High Court's order, and on 23 August, the chamber court of the Supreme Court issued a status quo on the High Court order.