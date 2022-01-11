Chamber court of Appellate Division to operate virtually from 16 Jan

TBS Report
11 January, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2022, 08:10 pm

Chamber court of Appellate Division to operate virtually from 16 Jan

Chamber justice Obaidul Hasan informed lawyers about the decision on Tuesday

Photo: Collected
The chamber court of the Appellate Division will operate virtually from 16 January in light of the recent surge in Covid-19 infections in the country.

Chamber Justice Obaidul Hassan informed lawyers about the decision during court hours on Tuesday, which was later confirmed by Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta to the media.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin was present at the court during the time.

From 1 December last year, both divisions of the Supreme Court, the High Court and the Appellate Division, started conducting their activities physically, maintaining the health guidelines. Before that, the court was conducting its activities virtually due to Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the government issued a notification containing 11-point restrictions to slow down Covid-19 transmissions on 10 January which will be effective from 13 January.

