Chamber court of Appellate Division disposes record 266 cases in a day

Court

TBS Report
31 August, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 06:57 pm

Bangladesh Supreme Court. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh Supreme Court. Photo: Collected

The chamber court of the Appellate Division set a record by disposing of 266 cases in a single working day.

Justice M Enayetur Rahim, chamber judge of the Appellate Division, ordered disposal of the cases on Wednesday (30 August), according to officials of the Supreme Court.

The court proceedings continued from 2:30 pm to 6:00 pm on that day, officials told The Business Standard (TBS).

Supreme Court senior lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan said, "A total of 266 cases were settled in the chamber court in a single day yesterday. To my knowledge, there is no such prior record of settling so many cases altogether in the chamber court. It is commendable." 

Commenting on the matter, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin said, "This is a genuine example of a productive judge. Hopefully this will inspire others as well." 

Lauding the chamber court judge, he also said the record will remain an example in future showing how to work in such a way to reduce the entanglement of cases.

 

