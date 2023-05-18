Challenging legality of president’s election: SC fines petitioner Tk1 lakh for ‘wasting its time’

TBS Report
18 May, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 10:35 pm

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a writ petition filed challenging the legality of the election of Md Shahabuddin as president of the country.

The eight-member bench of the Appellate Division, led by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order and fined the writ petitioner Advocate MA Aziz Tk one lakh "for wasting the court's time" by filling an "illogical writ petition."

The other members of the bench are: Justice Md Nuruzzaman, Justice Obaidul Hassan, Justice Borhanuddin, Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique, and Justice Jahangir Hossain.

Advocate MA Aziz Khan stood for the petitioner while Attorney General MA Amin Uddin represented the state.

On 7 March, a writ petition was filed challenging the legality of the process for electing Md Shahabuddin as president and publication of the gazette notification by the Election Commission.

The writ petition also sought a stay order of the operation of the gazette notification issued by the Election Commission.

On 15 March, the High Court rejected the writ petition. On 21 March, an appeal petition was filed against the HC order that has rejected the writ petition.
 

