UP chairman, member lose posts for uprooting palm trees in Patuakhali

Court

TBS Report
27 August, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 07:11 pm

Representational Image
Representational Image

The High Court has ordered the removal of Mohipur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Fazlu Gazi and ward-5 member Sobahan Howladar from their posts for uprooting 30 palm trees and 40 other saplings of various plant species on the pretext of road construction in Patuakhali.

The High Court bench of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice AKM Rabiul Hassan also fined each of them Tk2 lakh after disposing of a rule in this regard on Sunday (27 August).

Kamruzzaman Kochi, lawyer of the UP chairman and member, told the media the High Court ordered the authorities concerned to dismiss them within a month. 

"The court also ordered them to deposit the fines within 90 days to the upazila nirbahi officer (UNB), who has been directed to plant palm trees with that money and preserve the trees," said the lawyer.
He also added that an appeal will be filed against the order.

An editorial was published in the daily Prothom Alo on the uprooting of palm trees for constructing a road. 

When the report was brought to the attention of the court, the High Court gave an order along with a ruling on 7 May. The UNO submitted a report as per the HC order. 

According to the editorial published on 6 May, at least 30 palm trees were uprooted by excavators in Najibpur village of Mohipur union of the upazila over a week. 

The palm trees were 25 to 30 years old. Apart from palm trees, at least 40 saplings of different species planted by the forest department on the road were also uprooted.

Bangladesh / Top News

palm tree / High Court (HC) / Bangladesh / UP chairman

