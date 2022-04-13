Casino Kingpin Samrat's bail denied in ACC case

BSS
13 April, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2022, 05:32 pm

After hearing both the parties, the court passed the order and fixed 11 May for the indictment hearing of the case

A Dhaka court today scrapped a plea of Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat, an ex-Jubo League leader, for bail in a case filed against him by the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC).

Judge Asad Mohammad Asifuzzaman of Dhaka Special Judge Court-6 passed the order. 

During today's hearing, Samrat's Lawyer Ehsanul Haque Samaji pleaded for his bail on "poor health" ground and asked for time in his hearing for charge framing. 

ACC Lawyer Mosharrof Hossain Kajol opposed to the bail plea in his argument.

After hearing both the parties, the court passed the order and fixed 11 May for the indictment hearing of the case.

On 12 November 2019, the ACC filed the case against him after investigations alleging that the former leader of the ruling Awami League's youth body acquired assets worth about Tk2.95 crore beyond his known income sources.

Deputy Director of the ACC and Investigating Officer Jahangir Alam presented the charge-sheet before the Metropolitan Session's Court on 26 November, 2020.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Samrat in a predawn raid from a village in Cumilla's Chauddagram upazila on 6 October, 2019. 

In a subsequent action, police raided his Kakrail office in the capital and recovered huge quantities of foreign liquor, guns and rare species of wildlife skins.

Immediately after his arrest, a mobile court sentenced Samrat to six months of jail term for possessing wildlife hides.

A case was filed against him under the Arms and Drugs Act for possession of arms and drugs. 

Later, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) filed a case against him under the Money Laundering Act and the ACC filed a case alleging illegal acquisition of assets. 

From 31 March to 10 April, Samrat secured bail in three cases among four filed against him.

