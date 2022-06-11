Case updates now at your fingertips

Litigants will no longer have to go to courts to know the latest status of their cases as a mobile phone-based application has been launched to provide the services.

After downloading the app "My Court" on smartphones, anyone can open an account and know the latest status of a case at lower courts. One also can get the same services at https://causelist.judiciary.org.bd.

The app and website – developed by the Law and Justice Division and UNDP Bangladesh with the technical assistance of a2i – were launched in Dhaka on Saturday.

The inauguration was told that this service has been introduced for all the courts of Brahmanbaria, Habiganj, Barishal, Rangpur, Sherpur, Rajbari, Kushtia and Narayanganj. The service will be introduced for all the courts of the country in phases later.

The occasion was informed that the app and website have been launched to modernise the judicial process through digitalisation.

Data related to cases pending and disposed of in lower courts will be collected, displayed and stored in the judicial monitoring dashboard. The monitoring and case tracking of the lower courts will offer a careful analysis of the nature of the proceedings and various judicial statistics.

People concerned said the digitalisation will help speed up case disposal.

"In the current fiscal year, we have adopted a plan to make the best use of technology in judiciary and healthcare. We have started the journey with the launch of the digital legal services," said State minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak at the inauguration.

He said a project worth Tk2,224 crore has been prepared for the digitalisation of the judicial system and it will be submitted to the planning ministry soon.

Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar presided over the inauguration, which was attended by Brahmanbaria District and Sessions Judge Begum Sharmin Nigar, UNDP Country Director Sudipto Mukherjee and a2i Policy Advisor Anir Chowdhury.