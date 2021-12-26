Shipping dept sues Abhijan-10 owners, master among 8; licenses to be revoked

A case has been filed in the marine court in connection with the fire on MV Abhijan-10 launch on Sugandha river in Jhalokathi.

Chief Inspector of Department of Shipping, Md Shafiqur Rahman, filed the case against the launch company owners, launch masters and drivers, under the Inland Shipping Ordinance (ISO), 1976.

Sources at the Department of Shipping said that the launch's fitness certificate, registration and master-driver's certificate will be suspended on Sunday as per the law.

The accused in the case are the four owners of the launch company Messer's Al Araf & Company – Hamzalal Sheikh, Md Shamim Ahmed, Md Russell Ahmed and Ferdous Hasan Rabbi; the Master-in-Charge of the launch Md Riaz Sikder; Driver-in-Charge Md Masum Billah; Second Master Md Khalilur Rahman, and Second Driver Abul Kalam, states the case file.

It has been mentioned that there was a lack of adequate fire extinguishers, lifebuoys, sandboxes, and buckets and that there were many unofficially-kept diesel-carrying drums and cylinder gas cookers for cooking, which goes against sections 56, 66, 69, and 70 of the ISO'76 act and its 2005-amendment.

For the aforementioned reasons, a case has been filed against the launch owners and the launch operators and officials.

The charges were filed after the preliminary investigation report was submitted by the shipping department's Barishal inspector.

A supplementary case will be filed after the probe body, formed for this incident, submits its report.