Case filed seeking ban on hospital building in CRB

Advocate Sanowar Ahmed Lavlu who filed the case said 16 people have been made defendant in the case

The railway authorities have evicted eight families from the Central Railway Building premise in Chattogram for their project to build a hospital and medical college. Several trees have also been felled. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
The railway authorities have evicted eight families from the Central Railway Building premise in Chattogram for their project to build a hospital and medical college. Several trees have also been felled. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A case was filed with the court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Rubayat Ferdous on Monday seeking ban on the construction of a hospital at the Central Railway Building (CRB) area in the port city.

Advocate Sanowar Ahmed Lavlu who filed the case said 16 people have been made defendant in the case so that no one can assist building hospital in the CRB.

The 16 defendants are secretary of the Liberation War ministry, police commissioner of the Chattogram Metropolitan Police, deputy commissioner of Chattogram, director of Chattogram Environment Department, secretary of the Chattogram Development Authority, secretary of Chattogram Wasa, chief engineer of Chattogram Power Development Board, director of Chattogram divisional health office, deputy director of Chattogram department of explosive, secretary of Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company in Chattogram, managing director and estate officer of Railway eastern region, president and general secretary of Chattogram Press Club, and president and general secretary of Chattogram journalist union.         

Meanwhile, demonstrations against the hospital project have been underway for the past few days while locals said any construction damaging the lungs of the port city hints at malicious intentions.  

Already, two legal notices have been served on the local authorities seeking suspension on the hospital construction.

Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers' Association (Bela), Bangladesh Poribesh Anodolon (Bapa), Association for Land Reforms and Development (ALRD), Nijera Kori and Poribesh Bachao Andolon (Poba) jointly filed a legal notice.

And another legal notice was filed by Supreme Court lowyer Hasab MS Azim on behalf of Bangladesh Human Right Foundation Trustee Advocate Zia Habib Ahsan.
  

