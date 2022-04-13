Case against Zubaida Rahman will continue: Appellate Division

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today dismissed a "Leave to Appeal" petition filed by Dr Zubaida Rahman, wife of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)'s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman.

She filed the petition to dismiss a case lodged against her by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) alleging acquiring illegal wealth.

Four-member bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order.

Earlier, after hearing the "Leave to Appeal" on 6 April, the Appellate Division fixed 13 April as the date to pass the verdict.

At the hearing, Senior Advocate AJ Mohammad Ali represented Dr Zubaida Rahman in the court while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the state.

Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan, who was in favour of the ACC in the case confirmed the court order to BSS saying: "As the application was rejected, there is no legal obstruction for the case against Zubaida to proceed in the judicial court."

The ACC filed a case against Tarique Rahman, Dr Zubaida Rahman and her mother Syeda Iqbal Mand Banu at the Kafrul Police Station in the capital on 26 September, 2007 on charges of acquiring wealth beyond income sources.

In the next year charge-sheet was filed against the three. Later, Zubaida Rahman appealed to the High Court to quash the case.

Following the hearing on 12 April 2017, the High Court dismissed Zubaida's petition and gave its verdict.

The High Court directed Zubaida Rahman to appear before the trial court within eight weeks in the case. Following this, Zubaida Rahman submitted a "Leave to Appeal" petition that year.