Canadian govt moves to Bangladesh HC to get its citizen back

Court

TBS Report
12 April, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2022, 08:44 pm

Related News

Canadian govt moves to Bangladesh HC to get its citizen back

The 19-year-old girl came to Bangladesh in March last year to visit her parents. Afterwards, her parents forbade her from leaving the country, and seized her mobile phone and other means of communication

TBS Report
12 April, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2022, 08:44 pm
Canadian govt moves to Bangladesh HC to get its citizen back

The Canadian government has appealed to the Bangladesh High Court (HC) to ensure the return of a 19-year-old citizen who has been obstructed from leaving Bangladesh for Canada by her parents.

The 19-year-old girl came to Bangladesh in March last year to visit her parents. Afterwards, her parents forbade her from leaving the country, and seized her mobile phone and other means of communication.

During the hearing of a writ petition on Tuesday, the HC said if the Canadian government guarantees the safety of the young girl, will pay all of her tuition fees and if the young woman wants to go, she cannot be stopped.

Addressing the lawyer of the petitioner and Canadian government's representatives, the court instructed that the Canadian government be asked about where the young woman would stay and who would pay for her education.

The bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice S M Maniruzzaman set Wednesday for further hearing on the petition.

Barrister Sara Hossain and ZI Khan Panna moved the petition in the court while lawyer Ajiullah represented the parents of the Bangladesh-origin Canadian girl.

Representatives from the Canadian High Commission and a Canadian human rights organisation were also present during the hearing.

Sources said the young lady is a Canadian citizen by birth and a student of a university there. She lived there along with her parents, who are also Canadian citizens. They all came to Bangladesh in March last year and settled in their home country.

When the girl wanted to move back to Canada, the parents disagreed.

The Canadian High Commission lodged a general diary at Mugda police station in the capital on 9 February. After receiving a letter from the Canadian High Commission on the same day, a writ petition was filed in the HC on 5 April with the help of rights organisation Bangladesh Legal Aid Services (BLAST) and Ain O Shalish Kendra.

According to the writ petition, the girl's mobile phone was seized, and her grandmother and mother always kept her locked at home.

At one point, the young woman managed to send an email to the Canadian government and the Canadian High Commission in Dhaka, informing them of her "house arrest". The girl also said she wanted to return to Canada.

On 5 April, the HC ordered the inspector general of police, Dhaka Metropolitan police commissioner, the officer-in-charge of Mugda Police Station and the parents of the girl to produce the girl before it on 10 April.

At the same time, the parents were also asked to appear before the court.

Bangladesh / Top News

High Court / Canada

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

(From left to right) Saraf Fardeen, Farhana Shikder, Nazia Naf. Photo: Courtesy

The rise of the home-decor influencers

9h | Habitat
Tarique Afzal. Illustration: TBS

AB Bank aims to expand services to every corner of Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
By the end of this year, Osudpotro wants to provide the fastest delivery all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Osudpotro: An online pharmacy looking to be more than a drugstore

11h | Panorama
Bitcoin has its advocates, though has too short a history and too high a volatility to be considered a safe inflation hedge. Photo: Bloomberg

Know a good inflation hedge? Tell me, please

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Captain Marvel will be in Fast And Furious 10

Captain Marvel will be in Fast And Furious 10

8m | Videos
Pak PM Shehbaz respects PM Hasina

Pak PM Shehbaz respects PM Hasina

4h | Videos
New lighting brings new look to Rajshahi

New lighting brings new look to Rajshahi

4h | Videos
Why NATO didn’t take part in Ukraine war

Why NATO didn’t take part in Ukraine war

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

4
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

5
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

6
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance