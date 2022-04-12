Canadian govt appeals to Bangladesh HC for return of 19-year-old citizen trapped by parents

The Canadian government has appealed to the Bangladesh High Court (HC) to ensure the return of a 19-year-old citizen who has been obstructed from leaving Bangladesh for Canada by her parents.

The 19-year-old girl came to Bangladesh in March last year to visit her parents. Afterwards, her parents forbade her from leaving the country, and seized her mobile phone and other means of communication.

During the hearing of a writ petition on Tuesday, the HC said if the Canadian government guarantees the safety of the young girl, will pay all of her tuition fees and if the young woman wants to go, she cannot be stopped.

Addressing the lawyer of the petitioner and Canadian government's representatives, the court instructed that the Canadian government be asked about where the young woman would stay and who would pay for her education.

The bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice S M Maniruzzaman set Wednesday for further hearing on the petition.

Barrister Sara Hossain and ZI Khan Panna moved the petition in the court while lawyer Ajiullah represented the parents of the Bangladesh-origin Canadian girl.

Representatives from the Canadian High Commission and a Canadian human rights organisation were also present during the hearing.

Sources said the young lady is a Canadian citizen by birth and a student of a university there. She lived there along with her parents, who are also Canadian citizens. They all came to Bangladesh in March last year and settled in their home country.

When the girl wanted to move back to Canada, the parents disagreed.

The Canadian High Commission lodged a general diary at Mugda police station in the capital on 9 February. After receiving a letter from the Canadian High Commission on the same day, a writ petition was filed in the HC on 5 April with the help of rights organisation Bangladesh Legal Aid Services (BLAST) and Ain O Salish Kendra.

According to the writ petition, the girl's mobile phone was seized, and her grandmother and mother always kept her locked at home.

At one point, the young woman managed to send an email to the Canadian government and the Canadian High Commission in Dhaka, informing them of her "house arrest". The girl also said she wanted to return to Canada.

On 5 April, the HC ordered the inspector general of police, Dhaka Metropolitan police commissioner, the officer-in-charge of Mugda Police Station and the parents of the girl to produce the girl before it on 10 April.

At the same time, the parents were also asked to appear before the court.

