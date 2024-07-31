Businessman Hasnat David granted bail in Setu Bhaban attack case

TBS Report
31 July, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 06:37 pm

Businessman Hasnat David granted bail in Setu Bhaban attack case

TBS Report
31 July, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 06:37 pm
David Hasanat. Photo: TextileToday
David Hasanat. Photo: TextileToday

Businessman KM Rezaul Hasanat David has been granted bail in a case filed over vandalism and arson attack at Setu Bhaban in Dhaka on 18 July during the quota reform movement.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim passed the order after hearing a bail plea today (31 July), David's lawyer Faruq Ahmed told The Business Standard in the afternoon.

David Hasnat, alongside Barrister Andaleeve Rahman Partho, chairman of the Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP), was arrested in the case on 25 July. They were later placed on 5-day remand each. Following the remand, Partho was placed on a fresh three-day remand yesterday (30 July) while David was sent to jail.  

David is the founder of Viyellatex Group, which started as a small family business of knit apparel manufacturing in 1996 and since then has evolved into a conglomerate. The group is known as an end-to-end apparel solution provider, starting from sourcing the cotton and going all the way to providing logistical services to its clients.

The company employs over 300 management staff and over 15,000 workers. It has further diversified towards other ventures such as tea production, agriculture, engineering, power generation and education. According to industry insiders, Viyellatex's garment exports were over $200 million in 2023.

Students at a demonstration in the capital on 12 July as part of their Anti-discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

