Buet student’s death in Padma: 15 friends remanded

Court

UNB
16 July, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 07:30 pm

A Dhaka court on Saturday placed 15 friends of Buet student Sunny, whose body was recovered from the Padma River on Friday, on a three-day remand each in a case filed over the death.

Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate Kazi Ashrafuzzaman passed the order after hearing.

Those remanded are -- Shariful Hossain, Shakil Ahmed, Sezan Ahmed, Md Rubel, Md Sajib, Md Nuruzzaman, Md Nasir, Md Maruf, Md Ashraful Alam, Jahangir Hossain Liton, Md Noman, Md Jahid, ATM Shahrier Momin, Maruful Haque, and Roukanuzzaman alias Jitu.

Earlier, sub-inspector Shamsul Alam, also investigating officer of the case, produced all the accused before the court and sought a seven-day remand for each.

The body of Tariquzzaman Sunny, a final-year student of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) was recovered from Padma River on Friday.

He went missing while bathing in the river with his friends at Moinot Ghat in Dhaka's Dohar upazila Thursday afternoon, said police.

Later on Friday, Sunny's elder brother Hasanuzzaman filed a murder case and then police arrested 15 friends of Sunny. 
 

