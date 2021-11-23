BTRC must inform HC of steps taken to improve telco, IT services for consumers

The High Court has directed the telecoms regulator to inform it of the steps that have been taken to force the mobile phone companies to provide quality services including developed network services to the users.

Besides, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has been asked to submit a report to the court in an affidavit within 60 days.

At the same time, a rule has been issued asking why the inaction of BTRC to force mobile companies to provide quality services will not be declared illegal.

In response to a writ petition on Monday, HC bench of Justice Mojibur Rahman Miah and Justice Kamrul Hossain Mollah passed the order.

Advocate Ishrat Hasan appeared for the writ petitioner. Deputy Attorney General Nowroz Md. Rasel Chowdhury and Assistant Attorney General MMG Sarwar Payal were on behalf of the state.

Earlier on June 12, a writ petition was filed in the HC challenging the inaction of the authorities to ensure quality network service, resolving issues of weak mobile phone network and slow internet.

Advocate Ishrat Hasan filed the writ petition on behalf of Law Reporters' Forum member journalist Mehedi Hasan Dalim, mobile phone subscribers' association president Mohiuddin Ahmed and Supreme Court advocate Md. Rashidul Hasan.

The information, communication and technology secretary, chairman of BTRC, and chief executives of mobile companies including Grameenphone were named as respondents to the writ petition.

According to the writ petition, mobile phone subscribers are suffering due to weak networks and slow internet. The quality of service is disappointing compared to the amount charged from the customer.

Although the number of mobile phone and internet users has increased rapidly, the mobile phone companies have not expanded services accordingly, which is causing consumers to lose out.

According to a 2020 survey, Bangladesh is at the bottom of the list of countries ensuring the quality of digital services.

Ishrat Hasan, lawyer for the petitioners, said the country's internet speed was so weak that people in many places were being deprived of internet services: "The money we use to buy the internet package cannot be used once the package expires. However, one of the reasons for not being able to use it within the validity period is the lack of speed itself."

In this regard, 5 lakh complaints are submitted to BRTC every year, but the customers are still suffering, she added.