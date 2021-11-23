BTRC must inform HC of steps taken to improve telco, IT services for consumers

Court

UNB
23 November, 2021, 09:40 am
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 09:57 am

Related News

BTRC must inform HC of steps taken to improve telco, IT services for consumers

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has been asked to submit a report to the court in an affidavit within 60 days

UNB
23 November, 2021, 09:40 am
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 09:57 am
File photo of High Court of Bangladesh. Picture: Collected
File photo of High Court of Bangladesh. Picture: Collected

The High Court has directed the telecoms regulator to inform it of the steps that have been taken to force the mobile phone companies to provide quality services including developed network services to the users.

Besides, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has been asked to submit a report to the court in an affidavit within 60 days.

At the same time, a rule has been issued asking why the inaction of BTRC to force mobile companies to provide quality services will not be declared illegal.

In response to a writ petition on Monday, HC bench of Justice Mojibur Rahman Miah and Justice Kamrul Hossain Mollah passed the order.

Advocate Ishrat Hasan appeared for the writ petitioner. Deputy Attorney General Nowroz Md. Rasel Chowdhury and Assistant Attorney General MMG Sarwar Payal were on behalf of the state.

Earlier on June 12, a writ petition was filed in the HC challenging the inaction of the authorities to ensure quality network service, resolving issues of weak mobile phone network and slow internet.

Advocate Ishrat Hasan filed the writ petition on behalf of Law Reporters' Forum member journalist Mehedi Hasan Dalim, mobile phone subscribers' association president Mohiuddin Ahmed and Supreme Court advocate Md. Rashidul Hasan.

The information, communication and technology secretary, chairman of BTRC, and chief executives of mobile companies including Grameenphone were named as respondents to the writ petition.

According to the writ petition, mobile phone subscribers are suffering due to weak networks and slow internet. The quality of service is disappointing compared to the amount charged from the customer.

Although the number of mobile phone and internet users has increased rapidly, the mobile phone companies have not expanded services accordingly, which is causing consumers to lose out. 

According to a 2020 survey, Bangladesh is at the bottom of the list of countries ensuring the quality of digital services.

Ishrat Hasan, lawyer for the petitioners, said the country's internet speed was so weak that people in many places were being deprived of internet services: "The money we use to buy the internet package cannot be used once the package expires. However, one of the reasons for not being able to use it within the validity period is the lack of speed itself."

In this regard, 5 lakh complaints are submitted to BRTC every year, but the customers are still suffering, she added.

Bangladesh / Top News

BTRC / Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) / HC / High Court of Bnagladesh / IT sector / IT services / Mobile operators / mobile operator / network transmission

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

15h | Videos
Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

15h | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

15h | Videos
RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
Representational Image.
Education

Bangladesh improves in English proficiency, but still behind India, Pakistan