BTRC forms committee to control online platform OTT

Court

TBS Report
07 September, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2021, 03:42 pm

Related News

BTRC forms committee to control online platform OTT

TBS Report
07 September, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2021, 03:42 pm
BTRC forms committee to control online platform OTT

Following an High Court order, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has formed a committee to prevent obscenity from online platforms OTT (over the top - Hoichoi, Netflix, Amazon, BongoBD), to collect revenue and formulate policies to control these platforms.

BTRC Commissioner (Legal and License) Abu Syed Diljar Hossain has been made the convener and one of the Deputy Directors (Law) has been made the member secretary of the six-member committee. 

Other members are--Director General (SS) of BTRC, Director (Law), Director (SS), an appropriate representative of the Ministry of Information (not below the Deputy Secretary rank), a representative of the Department of Finance, Accounts and Revenue (not below the Deputy Director rank) and one of the BTRC Legal consultants.

The report of forming the committee was submitted to the High Court bench consisting of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Khairul Alam on Tuesday. 

The court has fixed 1 November for the next hearing in the matter.

Lawyer Md Tanvir Ahmed stood for the writ while Barrister Reza-e Rakib represented BTRC.

Earlier, following a writ, the High Court directed to formulate a draft policy on prevention of obscenity from the online platform OTT, collection of revenue and control of these platforms, on 18 January. 

Lawyer Md Tanvir Ahmed said that the court received two reports from the BTRC chairman and the Cyber Police Centre.

Bangladesh / Top News

court / Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory Commission (BTRC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

20h | Videos
Ground Force: Conceptual storytelling album

Ground Force: Conceptual storytelling album

20h | Videos
Endangered Dolphins

Endangered Dolphins

20h | Videos
Afghanistan's all-female orchestra ‘Zohra’ falls silent

Afghanistan's all-female orchestra ‘Zohra’ falls silent

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

3
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

4
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places