BTRC forms committee to control online platform OTT

Following an High Court order, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has formed a committee to prevent obscenity from online platforms OTT (over the top - Hoichoi, Netflix, Amazon, BongoBD), to collect revenue and formulate policies to control these platforms.

BTRC Commissioner (Legal and License) Abu Syed Diljar Hossain has been made the convener and one of the Deputy Directors (Law) has been made the member secretary of the six-member committee.

Other members are--Director General (SS) of BTRC, Director (Law), Director (SS), an appropriate representative of the Ministry of Information (not below the Deputy Secretary rank), a representative of the Department of Finance, Accounts and Revenue (not below the Deputy Director rank) and one of the BTRC Legal consultants.

The report of forming the committee was submitted to the High Court bench consisting of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Khairul Alam on Tuesday.

The court has fixed 1 November for the next hearing in the matter.

Lawyer Md Tanvir Ahmed stood for the writ while Barrister Reza-e Rakib represented BTRC.

Earlier, following a writ, the High Court directed to formulate a draft policy on prevention of obscenity from the online platform OTT, collection of revenue and control of these platforms, on 18 January.

Lawyer Md Tanvir Ahmed said that the court received two reports from the BTRC chairman and the Cyber Police Centre.