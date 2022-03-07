BSMMU violates High Court order, not allotting female doctor an office room  

Court

TBS Report
07 March, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 09:47 pm

Related News

BSMMU violates High Court order, not allotting female doctor an office room  

The High Court has issued a contempt of court rule against BSMMU VC, registrar, and cardiology department chairman 

TBS Report
07 March, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 09:47 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

According to the rules, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Cardiology Department Professor Dr Jahanara Arzu was to be allotted an office room (VIP room) with an attached toilet, but the university authorities did not provide it.

The doctor felt compelled to file a writ with the High Court when, having applied for it, she did not get the room. The university authorities also disobeyed a High Court order in not providing the room.

On 20 February, the High Court issued a contempt of court rule against the BSMMU vice-chancellor, registrar, and chairman of the cardiology department, after Jahanara Arzu filed a contempt of court case for disobeying the court order.

In the rule, the court wanted to know why no punitive action should be taken against them.

Jahanara Arzu's lawyer Md Faizullah told The Business Standard that Professor Jahanara had applied to the university authorities on 10 April last year for an office room with an attached toilet, and filed a writ petition with the High Court after getting no response from the university authorities.

Hearing the petition on 6 December last year, the High Court directed the university authorities to ensure an office room with an attached toilet for Jahanara Arzu within 15 days.

A High Court bench of Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman issued the order. 

Jahanara Arzu filed a contempt of court petition when the High Court order was not implemented, said her lawyer Faizullah.

The lawyer said even though the appropriate room was vacant, the university authorities did not allocate it to the female doctor.

He said although most teachers at this university have VIP office rooms, a dilapidated and unclean room, not fit for use, has been allotted to Dr Jahanara.

Contacted, BSMMU Registrar Professor Dr ABM Abdul Hannan said, "We are taking action as per the instructions of the court. Since the case is still pending in court, nothing more can be said now. We will act in accordance with the court order."

Top News

BSMMMU / court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The chief executive of Ben &amp; Jerry’s parent company, Unilever Plc said on ‘subjects where Unilever brands don’t have expertise or credibility it is best to stay out of the debate.’ Photo: Bloomberg

What did your favourite brand do in the war, daddy?

7h | Panorama
Currently, there are 10 countries in ASEAN and their income levels are rising. Bangladesh can play an important role in the political and economic union. Photo: Reuters

‘Bangladesh’s biggest focus should be getting into ASEAN’ 

10h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Bringing back the spirit of gift-giving with Dontonaw

8h | Brands
Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

9h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

5 Superfood for strong immune system

5 Superfood for strong immune system

4h | Videos
Shakib will not be going to BD tour of SA

Shakib will not be going to BD tour of SA

4h | Videos
Ukraine prepares for possible Russian attack to Kyiv

Ukraine prepares for possible Russian attack to Kyiv

4h | Videos
Mosharraf karim Exclusive Interview | Life Story of Mosharraf Karim

Mosharraf karim Exclusive Interview | Life Story of Mosharraf Karim

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market