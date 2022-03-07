BSMMU violates High Court order, not allotting female doctor an office room  

According to the rules, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Cardiology Department Professor Dr Jahanara Arzu was to be allotted an office room (VIP room) with an attached toilet, but the university authorities did not provide it.

The doctor felt compelled to file a writ with the High Court when, having applied for it, she did not get the room. The university authorities also disobeyed a High Court order in not providing the room.

On 20 February, the High Court issued a contempt of court rule against the BSMMU vice-chancellor, registrar, and chairman of the cardiology department, after Jahanara Arzu filed a contempt of court case for disobeying the court order.

In the rule, the court wanted to know why no punitive action should be taken against them.

Jahanara Arzu's lawyer Md Faizullah told The Business Standard that Professor Jahanara had applied to the university authorities on 10 April last year for an office room with an attached toilet, and filed a writ petition with the High Court after getting no response from the university authorities.

Hearing the petition on 6 December last year, the High Court directed the university authorities to ensure an office room with an attached toilet for Jahanara Arzu within 15 days.

A High Court bench of Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman issued the order.

Jahanara Arzu filed a contempt of court petition when the High Court order was not implemented, said her lawyer Faizullah.

The lawyer said even though the appropriate room was vacant, the university authorities did not allocate it to the female doctor.

He said although most teachers at this university have VIP office rooms, a dilapidated and unclean room, not fit for use, has been allotted to Dr Jahanara.

Contacted, BSMMU Registrar Professor Dr ABM Abdul Hannan said, "We are taking action as per the instructions of the court. Since the case is still pending in court, nothing more can be said now. We will act in accordance with the court order."