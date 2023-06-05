BSMMU no place for gentlemen: HC

Court

TBS Report
05 June, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 03:41 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

The High Court has expressed anger over the healthcare services of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU), saying "This hospital does not have any environment for gentlemen to visit."

During the hearing of a plea by BNP leader Azizul Bari Helal seeking permission to go abroad for medical treatment, the court said, "The name of Bangabandhu is being tarnished by adding it to the name of this hospital. Both the BNP and Awami League governments have failed to build a good hospital."

The HC bench, comprising Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Showkat Ali Chowdhury, on Monday, made the statements during the hearing of the plea filed by Helal's lawyer advocate Nitai Roy Chowdhury.

Chowdhury told the court that there are many political cases against Helal. Because of this, he is barred from going abroad.

However, Helal is suffering from liver issues and needs treatment abroad, his lawyer said.

At that time, the HC bench said, "Neither you [BNP] nor the current ruling party could build a good hospital. Every place is filled with corrupt people."

Justice KM Kamrul Kader said, "I went to the Bangabandhu Medical Hospital a few days ago. That is no place for gentlemen to go."

The court fixed next Thursday for the order of the writ seeking permission for Azizul Bari Helal to go abroad.

Comments

